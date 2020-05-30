|
Williams Douglas/Tiny On May 24th, 2020, passed peacefully at home, in his 92nd year. Loved and loving husband of Shirley for 71 years, much loved father/father-in-law of Trevor and Leonie, Raelene, Graeme and Neil, Greg, and Leonie; Loving Grandpa of 11 and proud Great Grandpa of 17. At peace and reunited with family up the next corner I remember the day I met you and the day God made you mine. I will remember the day God took you until the end of time. All through all the tears and heart aches, there is one thing that makes me glad, That you chose me to share with you those precious 70 years we had. Goodbye till we meet again. Love Shirley. With heavy hearts we say goodbye; You were my rock and mentor and made me the man I am today. We are and will be eternally grateful. Trevor and Leonie. So many beautiful memories we all have with you, that we will always hold dear. You will be forever in our hearts Dad/Grandpa. Daughter Raelene, Grandchildren and partners, Tracy & Chris, Vicky & Sam, Anne, Neil, Greg and family, great grandchildren Akaisha, Frankie and Molly. Wow were to start. Such an increadible guy, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who spent his entire life working for us, providing, nurturing, and creating the most wonderful caring loving family. Dad's legacy is that and it will live within us all forever. Graeme & Neil. Dad my hero, fond memories of cutting wood, going fishing at Portarlington, you trying and having a go at fixing anything, and finally bowling with you. You will forever be in my heart. He never looked for praises, He was never one to boast. He just went on quitely working, For the ones he loved the most. A true friend I could turn to When times were good or bad. One of our greatest blessings The man that we called Dad. We will meet you up the corner someday. Greg and Leonie. We have such great memories of our Grandpa Tiny. The ski biscuit and fishing at Portarlington every year, the $10 birthday handshakes and never leaving your house without veggies from the garden, or something from your lolly bowl. Forever our Grandpa with the gold tooth. Justin, Keith, Michelle, Gerard and Great Grandpa of Murphy and Reuben. Grandfather of Chris, Leigh, Allan and Glen, Great Grandfather of Ben, Cameron, Lauren, Tom, Cassie, Zoe, Emma, Tayla, Darcy, and Lachlan. Youngest son of Reginald and Ivy Williams of North Ballarat, brother of, Laurie, Biddy, Norma, Geoffrey, and Ronald/Fat, brother-in-law of Gavin, Ethel, Jack (all dec), Marge and Olly. Private Cremation (Due to Government Regulations
Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020