LANCASHIRE Douglas Passed away unexpectedly at home on 22 September 2019 . Loved youngest child of Percy and Alberta Lancashire (both dec) of Bullarook, brother of Mary, Ethel, Dorothy, Kathleen, Jack (all dec) and Charles. Dearly loved husband of Joyce (dec); adored Dad of Ian, Brenda (Rose) and Mandy (Preston). Devoted Dad, work mate and best mate of Ian, friend of Terri; treasured Pop of Nathan and Stacey, Cameron, Mitchell and Rylee; Pop to Ethan and Chelsea. What a wonderful role model and mentor, thanks so much for the never ending inspiration. Beloved father of Brenda and Steven; treasured Pop of Darcy. Thank you for believing in me before I believed in myself. Cherished father of Mandy and Johnny; treasured Pop of James and Emma and Michael. So many beautiful memories are ours to keep. Forever grateful that you were ours. A true gentleman now at rest Funeral details at a later date.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 25, 2019