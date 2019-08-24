Home
More Obituaries for Douglas REID
Douglas Edward REID

Douglas Edward REID Notice
REID Douglas Edward 7/6/1948 - 22/8/2019 Passed away at St John of God Hospital, Ballarat, on 22 nd August 2019, aged 71. Father of Natasha, Melissa, Jessica and Katrina. Former husband of Maxine. Father-in-law of Heath and Grant. Grandpa of Hazel and Esme. Third child of Edward and Margaret Reid (both dec). Brother of Jim (dec) and Lynette, Uncle of Belinda. The care and attention of the staff of St John of God Hospital, Ballarat, and Ballarat Oncology Service, in particular Dr Prashanth Prithviraj and Prof George Kannourakis, is gratefully acknowledged. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 24, 2019
