|
|
ANDERSON (Glenister) Dorothy Joyce (Dot) On October 30 2019 peacefully at Kelaston aged 86. Loved and loving wife of Wal (dec); loving Mum of Robyn and Denise; loved mother-in-law of Peter; adored Gran of Mark and Chelsea, Shaun and Sarah, Mariah and Jake, Payton and Beau; proud Great Gran of Sonny, Spencer and Lennox. Forever in our hearts Thank you for a lifetime of memories and for your love, kindness, help, guidance and encouragement. We will miss you so much. Not for herself but for others she lived. Not to receive but only to give. -- Robyn and Peter ; Mark, Chelsea and Lennox; Shaun, Sarah, Sonny and Spencer. My dearest Mum. Whatever will I do without you. An absolutely wonderful and beautiful Mum and a very very strong little lady. I will miss our daily chats together. Sleep peacefully now Mum with Dad. Thank you for your unconditional love and support. You and dad will always be forever in my heart, Love Denise (Nise) Our dearest grandma, words cannot describe how much we love you. Every moment with you we felt endless love, happiness and protection. You supported us through all of our life's journeys and we truly wouldn't be where we are today without you. You are an inspiration to us all, so caring, so loving and so strong. Our hearts break everyday not having you with us and there won't be a moment where we won't miss you . You will always hold a special part in our lives and hearts. We love you forever and always our beautiful grandma. Love Mariah, Payton and Beau. Special thanks to the staff at Kelaston Aged Care for their care over the last 2 years. Cremated at Ballarat on Monday November 4, 2019
Published in The Courier on Nov. 6, 2019