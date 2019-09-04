Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy TATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean TATT

Add a Memory
Dorothy Jean TATT Notice
TATT Dorothy Jean Passed away peacefully at Bendigo on 2nd September, 2019. Aged 97 Years.

Daughter of Cyril and Violet Brown. Sister of Stanley (Dec), Laurie, Irene (Dec), Shirley, and Margaret (Dec). Half Sister to Rodney.



She was a loving Wife to Ronald Tatt (Dec) and beautiful Mum and Mother-in-law of Gail, Bernard and Marie, Raymond (Dec) and Rosemary, Chris and Sue, Greg and Rene, Gary and Sue. Nana to 16 Grandchildren, 28 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.

Special Friend of Alan Westrup (Dec).



'We all love you and will miss you greatly'
Published in The Courier on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.