TATT Dorothy Jean Passed away peacefully at Bendigo on 2nd September, 2019. Aged 97 Years.
Daughter of Cyril and Violet Brown. Sister of Stanley (Dec), Laurie, Irene (Dec), Shirley, and Margaret (Dec). Half Sister to Rodney.
She was a loving Wife to Ronald Tatt (Dec) and beautiful Mum and Mother-in-law of Gail, Bernard and Marie, Raymond (Dec) and Rosemary, Chris and Sue, Greg and Rene, Gary and Sue. Nana to 16 Grandchildren, 28 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.
Special Friend of Alan Westrup (Dec).
'We all love you and will miss you greatly'
Published in The Courier on Sept. 4, 2019