More Obituaries for Dorothy COBCROFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Gwen COBCROFT

Dorothy Gwen COBCROFT Notice
COBCROFT (nee Pickford) Dorothy Gwen Passed away peacefully on 6th July 2019. Aged 95 years Much loved wife of Joseph (dec). Daughter of Ida and Jack Pickford. Loved sister of Joan Dean, Margaret Anderson, Bess Dolan, Jack Pickford and Mary Barry (all dec'd). Cherished aunt of all nieces and nephews. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Faversham House for their care and kindness for the past 2 years. Gwen was an inspiration to everyone. Forever in our hearts Private funeral arrangements
Published in The Courier on July 10, 2019
