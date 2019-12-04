|
VAUGHAN (Dillon) Dorothy Anne 11/5/1944 - 3/12/2019 Peacefully at Nazareth House. Loved and loving wife of Ted for 50 years; much loved mother of Catherine and Sean, Mark and Kylie, Jennifer and Matthew; adored "Nana Dossie" of Clancy; Zoe and Liam; Jack and Charlotte . Loved daughter of Kathleen and Tom Dillon of Ballarat North (both dec); loved sister of John and Judy, Patricia and the late Kevin Sharp, Vin and Sandra and their families. Loved daughter- in-law of Annie and Bernard Vaughan of Wilgul; loved sister-in- law of Mary (all dec). May she rest in peace Heartfelt gratitude to all at Nazareth House for their care and support of Dorothy and her family.
Published in The Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019