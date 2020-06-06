Home
Doreen Lillian PEART

Doreen Lillian PEART Notice
PEART (Eddy) Doreen Lillian Passed away peacefully on 30th May, 2020.

Aged 90 years.

Dearly loved wife of Ken (dec).

Devoted Mum to Bruce, Bradley (dec), Susan,

Denise, Gary, David and their spouses.

Loved Little Nan to her 42 grandchildren.

Daughter and sister of Roy and Beatrice Eddy

and her 8 siblings.

Rest Peacefully - Forever in our hearts

Private Service held 5th June.



Loved Mum of Bruce and Trish.

Precious Nan to Nicole and Nick,

Rachel and Matt, Shane and Tiger, Nathan,

Emma (dec) and Joshua.

Loved Little Nan to Amelia, Luca, Sophie, Ella, Jemma, Jordyn, Jaimie, Jessica, Talia, Jake, Aaliyah, Isabella and Octavia.

Treasured memories of a caring, gentle Lady.

Rest peacefully.



Mother to Sue.

Nan to Quentin and Hayley.

Great Grandmother to Hunter, Ryder and Edie and friends Jacaline and Alex.

Mum you can rest peacefully now

your journey has come to the end.

Mum's hold their children's hands for a while and their hearts for ever.

You'll be ever in our hearts, sweet dreams.



Mum, Doreen, Nan.

To the best Nan in the world.

Thank-you for everything

Rest in peace.

Re-united with Dad and Bradley.

All our love

Denise and Stephen. xx

Renee, Darron, Nate and Lily. xx

Aleshia, Nathan, Jenson and Lachie. xx



Mum, Nanna.

Beloved by her family and all who came into her life, forever missed, never forgotten ...

Through four generations she shared her guidance and wisdom, she truly was a Matriarch and mother to us all...

Through us she will live on forever.

Love Gary, Katya, Triffon, Cath and Elijah.

Little Nan to Breanha, Aisaia, Aurora,

Eliza and Freya.



In loving memory of my loving Mum,

Mother-in-law, Nan and Great Nan.

David, Amanda, Brenton & Sian;

Angus, Bianca, Ted & Hugo;

Tim & Kate.



Published in The Courier on June 6, 2020
