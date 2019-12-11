|
CAMPBELL Donna Maree 1952 - 2019 Passed away peacefully December 9, 2019. Beloved partner of Geoff. Dearly loved sister of Matthew, Lachlan and Hugh. Dearly loved sister in law of Lisa and Joanne (dec). Adored aunt of Sefton, Anna, Ruth and Bridie. Dearly loved daughter of the late Donald and Mary Campbell. Dearly loved by her extended family. Donna, rest peacefully. You are always in our hearts forever more. Funerals details will be advised in Saturday's edition.
Published in The Courier on Dec. 11, 2019