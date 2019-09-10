|
WALKER Donna Joy On Sunday 1st September Suddenly while on holiday in Africa. Adored wife of James. Much loved daughter of Jack and Michelle. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of Shani and Ken, Leonie and Damian, David and Karen. Cherished auntie of Kathryn and Sarah; Chloe, Livi, Adam and Caitlin; Keylah, Aleesha and Brylee. Much loved Step Mum and friend of Melissa and Attila and loving Ma of Isabella and Oliver. Sadly missed by all.
Published in The Courier from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019