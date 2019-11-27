Home
Jonathan Hepner Funerals
199 Ormond Road
Geelong East, Victoria 3219
(03) 522 33 100
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Burial
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Buninyong Cemetery
Midland Hwy
Buninyong
Donald William George (Don) DREVER

Donald William George (Don) DREVER Notice
Drever Donald William George (Don) Relatives and friends of the late Donald Drever (Don) are respectfully advised that his Funeral Service will be held at our chapel, 199 Ormond Rd, East Geelong on THURSDAY (November 28) at 11.30am, followed by a burial at the Buninyong Cemetery, Midland Hwy, Buninyong at 2.30pm. No flowers by request, however donations may be made to Barwon Health Palliative Care in memory of Don, envelopes will be available at the service.



Published in The Courier on Nov. 27, 2019
