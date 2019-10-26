|
|
WATKINS Donald Vincent 12.2.1939-20.10.2019
Finally asleep and at rest.
John 11:3-14
Praise God for his mercy.
Husband and love of life to Wilma (nee Spratling).
Darling Dad to Joanne, Milton, Elizabeth and Angela.
Magnificent Pop to Jessica, Cherie, Benjamin, Christopher, Maddison, Timothy, Trent, Jeremiah, Isabelle, Samuel, Esther and Hannah.
When Jesus Christ comes the second time, Don will rise up to meet his saviour in the air.
1 Thessalonians 4:16-18
Published in The Courier on Oct. 26, 2019