Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald WATKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Vincent WATKINS

Add a Memory
Donald Vincent WATKINS Notice
WATKINS Donald Vincent 12.2.1939-20.10.2019

Finally asleep and at rest.

John 11:3-14

Praise God for his mercy.

Husband and love of life to Wilma (nee Spratling).

Darling Dad to Joanne, Milton, Elizabeth and Angela.

Magnificent Pop to Jessica, Cherie, Benjamin, Christopher, Maddison, Timothy, Trent, Jeremiah, Isabelle, Samuel, Esther and Hannah.

When Jesus Christ comes the second time, Don will rise up to meet his saviour in the air.

1 Thessalonians 4:16-18
Published in The Courier on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.