Roberts Donald Joseph 1923 - 2020 Formerly of Heathcote and Bullarook. Died peacefully at Kirralee Aged Care, Ballarat, June 3rd, aged 97 years. Much loved father of Irene, Margaret, Lynton and Claire. Father-in-law to Wallace, John (dec.), Ian, Pam and Glen. Grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather to their families. A gentle man who will be missed by his many friends and family. The family is grateful for the compassion and care shown by the staff at Kirralee during his time there.
Published in The Courier on June 6, 2020