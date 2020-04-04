|
|
PASCOE (Sharp) Dianne Margaret 11.6.1951 - 27.3.2020 On 27th March 2020, passed away peacefully in the presence of her two "Beautiful" daughters. Loved wife of Colin, loved and adored Mother of Natasha and Tara, loved and respected Mother-In-Law of Dean and Les. Loved and cherished Nan of Ava, Aleira, Noah and Jordy. You're in my heart, you're in my soul. But now apart, no hands to hold. I won't forget the love you gave. I still can feel it to this day. I stand without you by my side, But know you're watching from way up high. We will meet again for this I'm sure, because our love will last and endure. Love Colin. X Although you cannot hear her voice or see her smile no more, your mother walks beside you still just as she did before. She listens to your stories and she wipes away your tears; she wraps her arms around you and she understands your fears. It's just she isn't visible to see with human eye, but talk to her in silence and her spirit will reply. You'll feel the love she has for you - you'll hear her in your heart; she left her human body but your souls will never part. Love Natasha and Tara All of me loves all of you Of all the special gifts in life however great or small To have you as our Nan was the greatest gift of all. May the winds of love blow softly and whisper in your ear We love and miss you Nan and wish that you were here. Love Ava, Aleira, Noah and Jordy. A private funeral service was held at St. Alipius Church, Victoria St., Ballarat on April 1st 2020, followed by a burial at Ballarat New Cemetery, (Bird Song Gardens) Fr Jorge De Chavez officiated.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 4, 2020