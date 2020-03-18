|
ATKINS Dianne Joy 19/11/54 - 15/3/2020 It's with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Dianne, daughter of Tas and Beryl McCarthy ( both deceased) sister to Ted. A loving wife to Tom, a devoted mother to Kasey and Scott, Jaime and Brett, Kane and Jackie and an adored nan to Clayton, Amber, Jacob, Hudson, Jai and Lacey. If tears could a build stairway and memories a lane, We would walk right up to heaven and bring you home again. No words we write will ever say how much we will miss you everyday. Legacy of Love A wife, a mother, a grandma too, This is the legacy we have from you. You taught us love and how to fight, You gave us strength, you gave us might. A stronger person would be hard to find, And in you heart, you were always kind. You fought for us all in one way or another, Not just as a wife not just as a mother. For all of us you gave your best, Now the time has come for rest. So go in peace, you've earned your sleep, Your love in our hearts, we'll eternally keep. Mum in heaven Although you sleep in Heaven now You're not that far away My heart is full of memories And you're with me everyday You lived your life with meaning And with a smile upon your face A world that was full of happiness Is now an empty place People say that only time Will heal a broken heart But just like me and you, Mum It has been torn apart I know you are at peace now And in a place where you are free Meet me at the Pearly Gates When heaven calls for me.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 18, 2020