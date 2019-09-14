|
KUCINA Diane Lesley 3/9/1943 - 4/9/2019 Cherished wife of Michael (dec). Adored mother of Renae, Steven and Terri. Beloved Nan of Aiden, Will, Erin and Great Nan of Melody. Miss me but let me go. When I come to the end of the road And the sun is set for me, I want no place in a gloom filled room Why cry for a soul set free. Miss me a little but not too long And not with your head bowed low, Remember the love we once shared Miss me but let me go. For this is a journey we must all take And each must go alone, It's all part of the masters plan A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart Go to the friends we know, And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds. Miss me, but let me go. Sadly missed Always in our hearts. The moment that you died Mom, our hearts were torn in two, One side filled with heartache, the other died with you. We lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep, And take a walk down memory lane with tears upon our cheeks. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day, But missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly in our hearts and there you will remain. We know you're safe with Dad now, and that's comfort against the pain. Missing and loving you always. Steven and Renae.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 14, 2019