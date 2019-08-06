|
HAMMOND Dennis On August 3 2019. Loved and loving husband of Jackie; dearly loved father of Diane and Janette; loved father-in-law of Gerard and Peter; loved grandad of Chris and Mel, Jordan and Jhi and great grandfather of Xavier. Thank you Dennis for 60 plus years of a very happy life. You were the best and I will miss you dearly. - Jackie. Dad we were so lucky to have you as our dad. You guided us to what we have become and I will be forever grateful. We will miss you. We love you so much - Diane and Gerard. With tears in my heart I will miss you every day and remember allthe good times. Love you always. Janette and Pete. Grandad, you will always be remembered for your strength, generosity and kind nature. You are sorely missed but always with us in the stories and lessons you passed on to us. - Jordan Grandad , you were the closest thing to a father I had. You will be missed forever and always. Thank you for always being there. - Chris You were loved by many. You will be greatly missed. - Melissa Grandad, You had always spoiled me when I was young. You'll always be remembered and my memories of you will always be of happiness and joy. - Jhi Great grandad, I know I will be told many stories about you and I know you thought the world of me. - Xavier Funeral details at a later date.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 6, 2019