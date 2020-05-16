|
GREENWOOD (Gilbert) Denise Lynda 01/12/1934 - 09/05/2020 Peacefully at Kirralee surrounded by the love of her family. Dearly loved wife of John (dec) for over 60 years; loved mother of Chris and Debbie; mother-in-law of Denise and Malcolm; dearly loved Nanny of Hannah, Elsie (dec.), Maddi (dec.), Ruby, Lachlan, Jake, Dustyn, Ethan and their partners; great Nanny of Blaire, Harrison, Archer, Michael, Violet and Connor. Reunited with John Both very loved Forever in our hearts Loved daughter of Garfield and Linda Gilbert (both dec.); loved sister of Ron (dec), Betty (dec) and John; loved aunt of their families. Private Burial (Due to current Government Regulations)
Published in The Courier on May 16, 2020