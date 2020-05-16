Home
Services
Pat Cashin Funerals
1114 Doveton Street North
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5333 3911
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise GREENWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Lynda GREENWOOD


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Denise Lynda GREENWOOD Notice
GREENWOOD (Gilbert) Denise Lynda 01/12/1934 - 09/05/2020 Peacefully at Kirralee surrounded by the love of her family. Dearly loved wife of John (dec) for over 60 years; loved mother of Chris and Debbie; mother-in-law of Denise and Malcolm; dearly loved Nanny of Hannah, Elsie (dec.), Maddi (dec.), Ruby, Lachlan, Jake, Dustyn, Ethan and their partners; great Nanny of Blaire, Harrison, Archer, Michael, Violet and Connor. Reunited with John Both very loved Forever in our hearts Loved daughter of Garfield and Linda Gilbert (both dec.); loved sister of Ron (dec), Betty (dec) and John; loved aunt of their families. Private Burial (Due to current Government Regulations)



logo
Published in The Courier on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -