Leggatt Del OAM Councillors and staff at Moorabool Shire Council are deeply saddened by the recent passing of Mrs Del Leggatt OAM. Mrs Leggatt OAM was a past Councillor of the Shire of Bacchus Marsh from 1986 to 1994 and a past Councillor of Moorabool Shire Council from 1996 - 1999. Mrs Leggatt OAM was also Council's first female Mayor, from 1996 - 1997. Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are extended to Mrs Leggatt's family at this time. May she rest in peace. Mayor, Councillors and staff, Moorabool Shire Council
Published in The Courier on May 23, 2020