Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for David PARRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Laurence PARRY

Add a Memory
David Laurence PARRY Notice
PARRY David Laurence 30.1.1961-14.5.2020

Finally at peace and out of pain, after a long illness and fought a hard battle to the very end.

Now at peace and reunited with his

loving daughter Melissa.

He will be missed by all his family and friends.



Very much loved Husband of Sandra.

Brother and Brother-in-law to Bill and Cynthia.

Son of Wilma and Laurie (dec).

Loved Father to Andrew and Melissa (dec).

Loved Step Father and Step Father-in-law to

Brenton, Sam, Jessica and Aaron.

Adored Poppy to Brax and Summer.



A Thousand times we needed you,

A Thousand times we cried.

If love alone could have saved you,

you never would have died.

A heart of gold stopped beating;

two twinkling eyes closed to rest.

God broke our hearts to prove

he only took the best.

Never a day goes by

that you're not in our hearts

and our souls.



logo
Published in The Courier on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -