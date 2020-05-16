|
|
PARRY David Laurence 30.1.1961-14.5.2020
Finally at peace and out of pain, after a long illness and fought a hard battle to the very end.
Now at peace and reunited with his
loving daughter Melissa.
He will be missed by all his family and friends.
Very much loved Husband of Sandra.
Brother and Brother-in-law to Bill and Cynthia.
Son of Wilma and Laurie (dec).
Loved Father to Andrew and Melissa (dec).
Loved Step Father and Step Father-in-law to
Brenton, Sam, Jessica and Aaron.
Adored Poppy to Brax and Summer.
A Thousand times we needed you,
A Thousand times we cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
you never would have died.
A heart of gold stopped beating;
two twinkling eyes closed to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove
he only took the best.
Never a day goes by
that you're not in our hearts
and our souls.
Published in The Courier on May 16, 2020