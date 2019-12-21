|
McKAY David John "Jack" 25.07.1932 - 16.12.2019 Dad, you may not be with us anymore, but our love for you will never die. Reunited With Mum Love Jo, Kev, Nik, Todd, Tatym, Ryder and Phoebe xx I've lost one of my heroes, I idolised you Grandad, you were my biggest male influence in my life and I'm so proud to have had you as my Grandad. You were more like a Dad to me, you taught me so much. Forever grateful I got so much time with you and Nan. Rest easy, you're with Nan again. I will play some Slim Dusty and have a cheeky port for you often and keep fishing for that metre murray cod I promised you. Love Kev xx Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end, They simply mean I'll miss you, until we meet again. Loving you always, Forgetting you never Love Nik xx
Published in The Courier on Dec. 21, 2019