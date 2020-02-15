|
|
MERCER David James 05/09/1946 - 09/02/2020 Passed away peacefully, aged 73 surrounded by his family. Loving partner to Maggie. Dearly beloved father to Aaron and Bec, Dale and Tammy and Racheal. Friend of Marlene. Cherished grandfather to Remy, Sophie, Sienna, Levi , Stella and Indy. Son of Alfred (dec) and Florence (dec). Brother to Kenny (dec), Ron, Peter, Glynn, June (dec) and Stephen. Funeral details to be advised Loved father to Aaron & Rebecca. Loved Grandfather to Sophie & Stella. (Grumpy Pa) Gone but never forgotten With love your son Dale, Tam, Remy & Sienna Dad, you will be very sadly missed but never forgotten. Rest In Peace grumpy. Forever in our hearts. Toodle loo goodbye to you. Love Racheal, Levi (Leroy) & Indy; Marlene xx
Published in The Courier on Feb. 15, 2020