David Ebbs


1965 - 2020
David Ebbs Notice
EBBS

David John

A man with a big heart and smile, with a great sense of humour and many talents; Engineer, builder, sportsman and educator, but more importantly an amazing husband and father, committed family member and greatly admired and much loved brother in-law. A real gem, one of a kind.

You will be sadly missed but never forgotten.

Sympathy and our love to Jill, Chris and Hugh and wider family at this time.

Judy, Greg Neil and Gen and families.

Published in The Courier on Apr. 23, 2020
