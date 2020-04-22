Home
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ebbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Ebbs


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
David Ebbs Notice
Ebbs

David

"What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead." (Nelson Mandela)

David's life was short, his contribution significant, to family, to friends, to neighbours, to the community, in so many ways. The always present smile, the can-do attitude, the help to all, a friend to all. He will be loved and remembered, always.

Without him we are less, in knowing him we were enhanced

Our love to Jill, Chris, Hugh and the Ebbs family.

Stephen & Rhonda

not known

not known
Published in The Courier on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -