Ebbs
David
"What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead." (Nelson Mandela)
David's life was short, his contribution significant, to family, to friends, to neighbours, to the community, in so many ways. The always present smile, the can-do attitude, the help to all, a friend to all. He will be loved and remembered, always.
Without him we are less, in knowing him we were enhanced
Our love to Jill, Chris, Hugh and the Ebbs family.
Stephen & Rhonda
Published in The Courier on Apr. 22, 2020