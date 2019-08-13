|
BURT Daryl Lloyd
2.4.1945 - 9.8.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Loved and loving husband of Helen; treasured dad of Kristen and Cameron; and father-in-law of Andrew and Jacinta. Adored Grandpa of Chloe and Amelie. Devoted son of Lloyd and Gwen Burt (both dec) and cherished brother of John.
Dearest Daryl
My beloved husband of 52 years, best friend and soul mate - we shared a life built on trust, companionship, shared dreams and love. Your commitment to our family was uncompromised and you gave us a happy, safe and secure home filled with warmth and caring. Your bravery and courage during life's challenges was inspirational and so admired. Your love was unconditional and I hold eternally in my heart, the blessed memories of our life together.
- Forever my love, Helen
Dearest Dad, Daz and Grandpa
Your lessons in life have taught us to always strive to do our best; to live a life full of meaning without regret; and to focus on the people you love. You have been a true inspiration and role model; and we strive to follow in your footsteps. It is all of the little things that we will miss most - a hug when the day has been tough, a phone call to check how we are, or shared cheers for good health during happy hour. Your light shines ever-brightly amongst us and it always will. Love you Daz; never forgotten.
- Kristen, Andrew and Chloe
Dear Dad, Daryl and Grandpa
We are so blessed to have had you in our lives. Thank you for your unconditional love and support, and your unwavering interest in our lives. Your impressionable optimism lent us all encouragement and strength through the years, even as you yourself faced your largest battle. We are inspired by your courage in all life's arenas, and your sense of loyalty and commitment to all you hold dear. Thank you for making us feel so loved and valuable to you and Mum, Helen and Nana. Your capacity to share a laugh, discuss the big and little things in life, lead our family, and speak to the heart with loving kindness are qualities we so admire. We will love you forever and your legacy will endure.
- Cam, Jacinta and Amelie
Published in The Courier from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019