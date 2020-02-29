Home
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
McCONNELL Danielle The Funeral Service to Celebrate the life of Mrs Danielle Marie McConnell will be held at Michael Crawford Funerals Chapel, 226 Main Street, Bacchus Marsh on WEDNESDAY (March 4, 2020) commencing at 11.00am. Following the Service, the Funeral will leave the Chapel for the Ballan Cemetery. No flowers by request. In lieu, please consider a donation to Ballarat Hospice Care in memory of Danielle. Envelopes will be provided at the Chapel. BACCHUS MARSH BALLAN 5367 6733



Published in The Courier on Feb. 29, 2020
