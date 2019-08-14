Home
Tobin Brothers Funerals
North Melbourne, Victoria
(03) 9373 7000
OWEN Coralie MacLeod 29.09.1927 ~ 11.08.2019 Died peacefully at Bellbird Private Hospital. Loved wife of Bill. Much loved and loving mother of Gillian, Libby and Caroline; mother-in-law of Alastair, Alan and Philip. Adored grandmother of John, Nick and Edward. Ffarwel ! Cofiwch fi at bawb gartref. (Farewell ! Remember me to all at home) Sincere thanks to the nursing staff at Bellbird Private Hospital for their tender care of Mum during her final illness, and to all the caring staff at Bupa Aged Care, Templestowe who have looked after Mum in her last four years.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 14, 2019
