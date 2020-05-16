Home
Colin Thomas HANDS

Colin Thomas HANDS Notice
HANDS Colin Thomas (Colly)



Passed away on the 6th May 2020

Aged 92 years.



Dearly loved husband of Betty for 67 years. Adored Dad of Robyn and Ian (dec), Gayle, Patrice and Chris. Cherished Pa and friend of Chantal and Mick, Kahlia and Dave, Alexandra, Stephanie and Eamonn,

Andrew and Mikki.



Fun loving Great Grand Poppa of

Hamish and Charlotte.



You gave us so much joy, your cheeky personality and sense of humour lit up

our lives and will remain with us forever.



You will be so sadly missed but your presence

will always be with us.

Always loved and Forever in our Hearts.



A private funeral was held on

Friday May 15, 2020.

Mr. Ron Egeberg kindly officiated.



Published in The Courier on May 16, 2020
