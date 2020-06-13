Home
Colin Reginald TOOSE


1945 - 2020
Colin Reginald TOOSE Notice
TOOSE Colin Reginald 27.5.1945-7.6.2020

Passed away with his loved ones on

7th June 2020.

Loved husband of Carol (dec).

Dearly loved partner of Rhonda & her family

Tania, Karen & Kym.

Dearly loved father of Stephen,

Phillip, Kylie & Fiona.

Loved father-in-law of Molly, Jamie & Tess.

Devoted & loved Pop of Caitlin, Emma, Ben, Jack, Fletcher, Alexandra, Delaney, Mallory, Fergus, Bethany, Sullivan, Tayah, Nate, Max, Paige, Heidi & Chad.



We will love & miss you always.



The Service can be viewed on Tobin Brothers webpage (via Google Chrome).



Published in The Courier on June 13, 2020
