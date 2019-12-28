Home
Clifton SEWELL

Clifton SEWELL Notice
SEWELL Clifton Robert 'Cliff' At Ballarat on December 27, 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Marj. Loved and loving father and father in law of Glenis and Brett. Dearly loved Pa of Lauren and Scott, Mitchell, Corey, Ryan and Alana. This day will be remembered and quietly kept, no words are needed, we will never forget. A golden heart stopped beating two hands were laid to rest, God broke our hearts to prove, He only takes the best. Dearly loved uncle of Rob (dec) Shirley and Graham. Much loved uncle of Shirley and Trevor. Great uncle of Jade and Dana and their families. A life well lived with never a complaint, he was an inspiration to us all.
Published in The Courier on Dec. 28, 2019
