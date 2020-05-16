|
|
SMITH
CLAIRE
3/4/1976-19/5/2010
Sometimes it feels like yesterday,
Although it's been 10 years.
Claire is remembered daily with love,
laughter and sometimes still with tears.
We all expected to have her in our lives
for longer than we did
but we're grateful to have shared
all that made her who she was,
and she's very sadly missed.
Her loving family,
John, Kelly, Phil, Darcie and Georgia
along with her loving husband Dave and family
Ber, Poy, Sarah, Ashley, Tully and Jasper
Tobin Brothers Ballarat
03 53333101
Published in The Courier on May 16, 2020