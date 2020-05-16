Home
Claire Smith


1976 - 2010
Claire Smith In Memoriam
SMITH

CLAIRE

3/4/1976-19/5/2010

Sometimes it feels like yesterday,

Although it's been 10 years.

Claire is remembered daily with love, 

laughter and sometimes still with tears.

We all expected to have her in our lives

for longer than we did

but we're grateful to have shared

all that made her who she was,

and she's very sadly missed.

Her loving family,

John, Kelly, Phil, Darcie and Georgia

along with her loving husband Dave and family

Ber, Poy, Sarah, Ashley, Tully and Jasper

Tobin Brothers Ballarat

03 53333101
Published in The Courier on May 16, 2020
