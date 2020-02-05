Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher TWEDDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Ronald TWEDDLE

Add a Memory
Christopher Ronald TWEDDLE Notice
TWEDDLE Christopher Ronald



05.09.1955 - 28.01.2020



It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved Dad, Father-In-law & Pop.



Dad fought hard, with determination and incredible courage, and is now resting peacefully.

Those we love don't go away they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed & very dear.



Forever loved & in our hearts,

Kristy & Ashley, Samantha, Steven, Elsie & Patrick, Christopher, Heather & Michael. xoxo
Published in The Courier on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -