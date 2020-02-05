|
TWEDDLE Christopher Ronald
05.09.1955 - 28.01.2020
It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved Dad, Father-In-law & Pop.
Dad fought hard, with determination and incredible courage, and is now resting peacefully.
Those we love don't go away they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed & very dear.
Forever loved & in our hearts,
Kristy & Ashley, Samantha, Steven, Elsie & Patrick, Christopher, Heather & Michael. xoxo
Published in The Courier on Feb. 5, 2020