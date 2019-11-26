|
|
|
MOSS Christopher Relatives and friends of the late Mr. Christopher Moss are advised that his Funeral Service is appointed to take place at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on THURSDAY November 28 2019 commencing at Two (2:00) pm.
The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Ballarat New Cemetery (Highview Gardens).
In lieu of flowers, please consider on-line donations to Movember Foundation movember.com.
Published in The Courier on Nov. 26, 2019