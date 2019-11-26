Home
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
Christopher MOSS

Christopher MOSS Notice
MOSS Christopher

Dad,

We will hold your spirit in our hearts forever and will always love you to the moon and back.

You are now a star in the night sky ...



Chris,

Thank you for our time together and for being the father of our two beautiful children.



My dearest son,

Greatest memories of our many times together fishing, your first shark catch, memorable times at the sprint cars, just the two of us.



I would give anything to hear 'Hey sis' one more time.

Love you Bro.



Uncle Chris,

We miss and love you so very much. You were taken too soon.

Say Hi to Nan for us.



A beautiful soul taken too soon.

We take comfort in knowing you can rest in the arms of Mum.

Love Jodie, Blake, Emily, Dad, Mum (dec), Chantelle, Sean, Alyssa and Isabella.
Published in The Courier on Nov. 26, 2019
