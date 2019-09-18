|
ANWYL Christine Mary
Relatives and friends of the late Mrs. Christine Mary Anwyl are advised that her Funeral Service and Committal is appointed to take place in the Outdoor Fernery Chapel (weather permitting) at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat tomorrow, THURSDAY September 19, 2019 commencing at Eleven (11:00) am.
Please bring a chair.
In lieu of flowers online donations to Love Your Sister using the following link
https://lysfundies.giveeasy.org/campaigns/in-memory-of-christine-anwyl/
would be appreciated.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 18, 2019