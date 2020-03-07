Home
Learmonth Catherine Denise 31/07/1944 - 04/03/2020 Passed away peacefully at the Epworth Hospital, Melbourne. Dearly loved daughter of Mary and Jack Barnett (both dec). Loving sister of Diane, John (Dec) Pauline, Meg and Dennis. Dearly loved wife of Lance (dec). Beloved mother of Justin and Jason and much loved friend of Callie, Simone and Debbie. Adored grandma of Cody, Luke, Tom, Shae and Kylah. Loved aunty of Josh, Ben, Nicole, Paul and families. You were courageous to the end. Privately cremated
Published in The Courier on Mar. 7, 2020
