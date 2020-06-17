|
|
SCOUGALL Catherine Annie Passed away peacefully at Ballan Hospital on June 13, 2020 aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Don (dec). Loved mother of Margaret and Ron (dec); Liz and Bill. Loved nan of Stefanie, Stuart and Nathanael. Loved great nan of William, Benji, Ewan and Quinn. With tears we saw you suffer, we watched you fade away, our hearts were slowly breaking as you fought so hard to stay. You did not want to leave us, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day that you went home. A family funeral will be held.
Published in The Courier on June 17, 2020