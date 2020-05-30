|
|
HUGHES Carol Jean On May 23 2020 peacefully at Ballarat Base Hospital, aged 71 years. Loved daughter of Beryl and Syd Hughes (both dec); loved sister of Sharon and Barrie, Robbie and Kerry; adored aunty of Erin and Michael, Nicole, Ashley, Tori and Tyler; Dylan, Milli and Xavier; proud great aunt of Jett, Trip and Elexis ; dear friend of Jane , Bruce , Kristie and Kiara. Reunited with Mum and Dad Carol you weren't just my sister you were my best friend and I love you dearly. I am going to miss our coffees at the Village, our walks to the lake and all the special memories we made together. You were a very special sister With kindness in your heart And the love we had together Grows stronger now we are apart. I know I cannot bring you back Although I wish it every day. But a piece of me went with you The day you went away. Give Mum and Dad a big hug from all of us. Rest peacefully Carol Until we meet again Love always Sharon and Barrie. Loved sister of Rob and Kerry, aunty of Dylan, Milli and Xavier. Loved and remembered always. See you later Cazza. We will miss you screaming at the footy and at us for tormenting you (we know you secretly loved it). Rest in peace now. Miska says thank you for the pats. Love Erin and Michael. Rest easy Carol. We love you We miss you The kids will miss visiting you and the bok boks. Love Nicole, Trip and Elexis xxxx Carol, In life we loved you dearly In death we love you still In our hearts you hold a place No one else will ever fill. Love Bruce , Jane, Kristie and Callum, Ashley, Laura, Jett and Blair, Tori and Tyler and Kiara, We would like to thank all the wonderful staff at P.S. Hobson. Carol loved her 8 1/2 years there. Private Burial. (Due to current Government Regulations)
Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020