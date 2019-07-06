|
|
SMITH Bryan Francis
After much suffering, passed away peacefully at home on July 1st 2019 surrounded by his family.
Aged 64 years.
Cherished son of Mary and Frank
(both dec).
Adored husband of Helen.
Devoted father to Adrian and Steph, Erica and Craig and Lucuria.
Loving granddad to Harley, Pyper, Anthony, Lennon and Ella.
Treasured brother of Peter (dec), Paul and Kathy, Neil and Janine.
Loved uncle to Brooke, Adam, Jarrod and Angelica, loved stepfather to Michael, Nicole and Jarrod and a special friend of Helen.
The family expresses their sincerest gratitude to all the staff at Ballarat Oncology and Haematology Services and to the staff at Ballarat Hospice.
A special thank you to Dr Prashanth Prithviraj for all his care and support during the last couple of years.
As per Bryan's wishes a private farewell has been held.
Published in The Courier on July 6, 2019