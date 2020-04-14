Home
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:15 PM
Springvale Botanical Cemetery
1932 - 2020
12 June 1932 - 9 April 2020

Beloved husband of Shirley, dearly loved father of Wendy, Julian and Adrian, cherished grandfather of David, Jeremy, Alexei, Darcey and Dash, and devoted brother to Bertram (dec.), Maida, Joy, Heather (dec.), Jewell and Yvette (dec.).

Bruce's strength of mind and spirit and love of life brought joy to those around him.

He lives on in our hearts.

Due to current circumstances there will be a private service on Friday, April 17 at 2.15pm at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held later in the year when circumstances permit.

Le Pine

Phone: (03) 9882 2321
Published in The Courier on Apr. 14, 2020
