TROY Brian Thomas (formerly of Waubra, late of Ballarat) On March 17, 2020, peacefully at Gandarra, aged 64 years. Beloved son of Patricia and Tom Troy of Waubra (both dec.); treasured brother of Lois and the late Leon, Dianne and Paul, Jim, Sharon and Peter; adored uncle of Lauren, Brent and Amaya; Elise and Thomas; Declan, Kyle, Siobhan and Aidan. Peacefully sleeping Reunited with Mum and Dad Sincere gratitude to the staff and his mates at WHIM Place for their devoted care of Brian and his family. Private Funeral (Due to current health regulations)
Published in The Courier on Mar. 21, 2020