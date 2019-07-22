|
Parkinson Brian Passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019. Aged 91 Years Beloved husband of Pauline. Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Diane and Rob, Kathryn and Kevin, John and Tracey, and Elizabeth. Beloved grandfather of Andrew and Anna, Roland and Ellen, Alexandra and Oska, William and Samantha; Simon and Trish, Ellen and Paul, Paul and Annie; Jeff, Matt and Ashleigh. Great grandfather of Daniel, Alexandra, Henry and Hazel; Elijah, Phoebe, Sophie, Ashlee and Sam; Elsie and Tasman; Lenny. We had a lovely life with Brian. We will miss him a lot.
Published in The Courier on July 22, 2019