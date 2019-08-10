|
BLOOD Brian Michael 05.05.1940-08.08.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Loved and loving husband of Denise and Joan (dec); treasured Dad of Majella and Gerrard, Jacquie and Danny, Sean and Kate, Brian and Fiona, Emma and Nathan, Nicole and Alex, and Jason. Devoted Pa of Sophie, Abe and Chelsea; Eddie, Jimmy and Tommy; Meg, Jack and Grace; Emily, Xavier and Archie; George, Hugh and Olivia; Noah and Eli. Friend of Will, Laura, Jackson, Doug and Laura. Loved son of Thomas and Mary Blood (both dec); cherished brother of Carmel (dec), Doreen, Leo. Lucille, Mary (dec) and Margot. You were a wonderful husband to me. You made me feel loved and safe. Thank you for the past 10 years, we had great adventures. Your interest in everyone you met was a gift. You will be sadly missed but your memory will be a source of ongoing love. Rest in peace. - Denise. Farewell Dad and Pa. You were our rock, our everything. Thankyou for instilling in us the importance of love, of loyalty, of conviction, of family. Your generosity and selflessness were a true inspiration, and something for us to aspire to live by. We were so blessed to have been loved by you. - Majella, Gerrard, Sophie, Abe and Chelsea. Dearest Dad/Pa. What on earth will we do without our ice-cream Pa. You have been our tower of strength in so many ways. Thank you for showing us the importance of integrity, family and unconditional love. We will miss your wisdom and your wit. You were something special. - Love you Jacquie. Danny, Eddie, Jimmy and Tommy. Dad/Pa Family (and Collingwood) meant everything to you, and you created an abundance of memories along the way. We will miss you proudly smiling with us through business, at the netball, the footy games or during our holidays. You led our family with passion, fun, wit and adventure and we will miss you every day! - Sean, Kate, Meg, Jack and Grace (The Big Bloods) Dad/Pa We will miss you dearly. We were so lucky to have had your guidance, love and support. You will be forever in our hearts and minds. Love you always Brian, Fiona, Emily. Xavier and Archie. To our beloved Dad/Brian/Pa. We will miss you so much. Thank you for showering us in love and kindness. You have led the way teaching us how to laugh, love and have a good joke. Thanks for always being there to celebrate the wins and soften the blows. We are so proud of you and your passion for life. We will be sure to take care of the footy tips-GO Pies. - Love you always Emma, Nathan, George, Hugh and Olivia, Brian, thank you for being a special person in our lives. - Jason Nicole, Alex, Noah and Eli.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 10, 2019