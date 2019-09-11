|
CLINTON Brian Joseph 3.6.1938 - 7.9.2019
Passed away peacefully at Gandarra.
Loved and loving husband of Melva (Nick) (dec). Loved and loving father of Stephen and Danielle, Paul, Gary (dec) and Fiona.
Adored grandfather of Jessie, Jye, Jude, Jonah, Jovie, Nathan, Daniel, Teagan, Tameka, Aidan, Blaine and Ella.
Son of John and Ellen and brother of Jack, Kevin, Peter (all dec) and Tessie.
Reunited with Mum and Gary.
Forever in our hearts.
Dad you were an inspiration to all of us. So proud of you and the way you fought all of your health battles. Over many years with a smile on your face and a twinkle in your eye. Thanks for always being there for me. Hope they have a 'Pub-Tab' up there. Sleep peacefully with Mum and Gary.
Love Forever.
Steve, Dan and all the 'J's'.
'HooRoo'
Loved and loving Dad and Pa to Paul, Nathan, Daniel, Teagan and Tameka.
Thanks for being the best Dad there could ever be. When things got tough you were always there for me. The last four years since the accident weren't easy for you, but never did you complain and always kept your cheeky sense of humour. Things won't be the same without you here but I'll get through it mate knowing you are reunited with Mum, Gary and all our loved ones.
Love you Dad xoxox
Go the Bombers!
Published in The Courier on Sept. 11, 2019