BOLTON Brett Garfield 1955 - 2019
I waited my whole life to find you, we shared an amazing 12 years together.
Thank you for being my best friend and for loving me for just being me.
You accepted my children as your own and you mentored them in the time we shared.
Love always Tracy, Chloe, Jarrod, Adam, Elisa, Lucy and Milla.
Dad,
Although there is now a huge hole in our lives where you should be, and we will miss you everyday, we take comfort in knowing you are now free from pain.
Thank you for everything you gave to us and for teaching us to be good people. Your fight has taught us all strength and resillience. Although our hearts are heavy, we are grateful for the time we had with you.
Rest peacefully Dad.
Jem, Spanner (Nat) and Monica, Jane (Tam) and Ben, Chook (Brooke) and Matt.
Loving Pa to Marco, Mia, Jack, Will, Ella, Piper, Oliver and Julian.
Your brave battle is over.
You will be missed.
We will always remember the great times we've had together camping, fishing and family get togethers.
Forever In Our Thoughts.
Rod, Janine, Jaci, Nathan, Kristie, Steve, Josh, Eddie, Hannah, Charlotte, Phil & Britni.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 7, 2019