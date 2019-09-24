Home
Billie Lorraine (KEATING) EDWARD

Billie Lorraine (KEATING) EDWARD Notice
EDWARD (nee Keating) Billie Lorraine Passed away peacefully after a long illness at St John of God Hospital on September 22, 2019. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved and respected wife of Alan. Loved and loving mother of Nicole and Jason. Loved grandma of Mia and Oskar Atwood. Loved sister of David and Michael Keating. Respected sister in law of Suzanne and Irene. Loved by her nieces and nephews. Respected sister in law of Nancy and Bob Lawrie (dec) Norman Edward (dec) and Norma, Graeme and Elly Edward and their families. Now in God's care. And now these three remain Faith, Hope and Love and the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians V.13/Chapter 13
Published in The Courier on Sept. 24, 2019
