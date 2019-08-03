|
|
THOMPSON Bill You never failed to do your best,
Your heart was true and tender,
You simply lived for those you loved,
And those you loved remembered.
A gentle nature,
A heart of gold,
These are the memories I will hold.
Rest in peace my darling
Love Mary.
To our beautiful Dad and Pa,
You will be remembered with love.
Michael
Maree, Martin, Lily and Rosalie
Anne, Steve, Hannah and Pat, Shannon and Jack.
You potter no more in the garden,
For the lack of tomatoes, no need for pardon.
No more cheese on toast will we share,
You leave behind an empty chair.
Always so loving, generous and kind,
What beautiful memories you leave behind.
Your sense of humour we will miss.
To hear your laugh once more would be bliss.
You've taught us so much, we are exceptionally blessed,
You truly were the very best.
You may have left this world behind,
But you will never leave our hearts and mind.
Love Helen and Stephen, Kaitlin and Monte, Meghan and Simon, Daniel and Nina.
A true gentleman who always considered others ahead of himself.
We are truly fortunate to have had you in our lives.
Always remembered and forever missed.
Love Nicky, Stephen, Amy, Marlee, Simon and Cara.
A man of great kindness and generosity. We are all better for having known you.
Forever in our hearts.
Love Martin, Li-Ling, Madeline and Jasmine.
Thanks Dad for all the love, support and guidance you have given me.
I have so many fond memories of your great sense of humour, growing up in Ballarat, summer holidays at the beach, cheering on the Tigers - in good times and in bad, and of course our combined efforts in chasing the elusive quaddie.
A finer man you could not meet.
I am truly blessed to be your son.
Love always, Phil.
Thank you for your love and support of our family, always so welcoming, kind and generous. Rest in Peace.
Cathy.
Beloved Pa of Kallan, Riley, Briana and Casey.
We will miss your quick wit and interest in all we do.
Great memories of Ballarat and Barwon Heads holidays.
Go Tigers
Published in The Courier on Aug. 3, 2019