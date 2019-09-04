|
|
SEVERINO Beverley Joan 'Bev' 3.9.1938 - 24.8.2019
A very special lady, who we were proud to call her our Mum.
You fought a battle over a long period of time, but you did it your way until the end. Now the pain has gone and it's time to rest.
Sleep peacefully Mum.
Loved and never forgotten, your loving family, David, Debbie, Tracey, Vicki, Cathy, Kaye, Daryl, Aaron, Max, Alan.
Grandchildren Joey, Jake, Brad, Owen, Kye, Brodie, Belle and Great Grandchild Kasey
Published in The Courier on Sept. 4, 2019