SANDERS Betty Jane 13/11/1932 - 22/8/2019 Betty passed away at the St John of God Hospital. Daughter of Alfred and Ivy Dickerson (both dec), Sister of Vern, Evelyn, Bill, Roma, Ron (all dec), Lorna and Marion (dec). Loved wife of Max (dec). Loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Peter and Jane, Jenny, Julie and Chris. Gran of 8 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Beautiful Mum of Jenny. Gran to Rebbecca (dec), Tim and Briony, Ben and Elizabeth, Andrew and Laura. Adored Gran to Jack (dec), Hudson, Wil, Angus and Henry. My wonderful Mum now pottering in God's garden. Miss you already. She potters no more in the garden, She strolls no more down the path, But the years we had together, Will live forever in our hearts Thank you for your unconditional love, Gran. Love always. Tim, Briony, Jack (dec) and William. Gran, thank you for your unending love and support and countless treasured memories. We will remember you in our hearts. Happily reunited with Pop. Love always, Ben, Elizabeth and Henry. The boys will miss the games in the garden. You brought so much joy to our family and for that we will be forever grateful. We love you and will never forget you. Andrew, Laura, Hudson and Angus. Our beautiful, kind and loving Gran and Great Gran. Now at peace with our Pop. Our hearts break, but we are so grateful for many years of your unconditional love and support. Forever in our memories. Scott, Priscilla, Chayton, Pippa and Celeste. Loving Gran of Katie and Alex. Great Gran of Craig and Ashleigh. Great Great Gran of Maria. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 28, 2019