LENTHALL (PETCH) (nee DALGLEISH) Betty (Morva) 13.1.1928 - 28.7.2019 Passed away peacefully at Brigadoon Hostel, Skipton. Loved wife of Bobby Petch (Dec). Loving mother of Barry (Dec) and Noel. Loved Mother-in-law of Glenda. Loving Grandma of Olivia and Paul, Robert and Renee. Dear Great Grandma of Tarnesha, Jack, Nullah, Ned, Matilda and Tristan. Loved wife of Ben Lenthall (Dec). Loved Step-Mother of Barbara, Janine and Stephen (Dec). Mother-in-law of Noel, Andrew and Cathy. Grandma of 7 and Great Grandma of 3. Daughter of Florence and William Dalgleish (both Dec). Loving sister of Sylv, Billy (Dec), Flois, Herb (Dec), Doug (Dec), Edna, David (Dec), Pam and Heather. The family would like to thank the Staff, Nurses and Doctors at the Skipton Hostel for the wonderful care provided to Morva. Also Novak who came for his last visit Saturday night.
Published in The Courier on July 31, 2019